AG warns of scams after severe weather hits north Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Attorney General Jeff Landry has issued a scam warning to residents after violent storms strike north Louisiana.

Attorney General Landry released the following statement Monday after storms damaged multiple homes and businesses:

“I would warn would-be criminals not to take advantage of our neighbors during this very difficult time. If you suspect fraud or abuse taking advantage of people impacted by these storms or if you see mismanagement of disaster relief, please immediately contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721. Working with our federal partners, the Louisiana Department of Justice stands ready to help. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone harmed by these storms. Stay strong, your State and neighbors are here for you.”

If you have questions or want more information send an email to aglandrynews@ag.louisiana.gov or call (225) 326-6780.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.