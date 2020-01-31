Airline Dr. lane closure may cause delays

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You can expect delays next week if you plan to travel on certain parts of Airline Dr.

Officials with the Bossier Parish Police Jury announced Friday that Airline Dr. from Wemple Rd. to Le Oaks Dr. will be reduced to one lane from Monday, Feb. 3 through Friday, Feb. 7 due to construction on a sewer main.

Cane’s Landing subdivision will be serviced by the new sewer main.

You should use caution while driving through the area and watch for workers and construction equipment.

