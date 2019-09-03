Alabama teen admits to killing entire family

ELKMONT, Ala. (CNN) – A 14-year-old in Alabama reportedly confessed to shooting and killing all five members of his family.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened Monday night in Elkmont, about 30 miles northwest of Huntsville.

The victims include two adults and three children.

Officials say one adult and a child initially survived but died at area hospitals overnight.

Police say 14-year-old called 911 and initially said he was in the basement when he heard shots but later admitted to the shootings.

Investigators are now looking for a 9-millimeter handgun used in the shooting.

