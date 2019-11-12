Alex Trebek gets choked up over contestant’s answer

(CNN) – A thoughtful “Jeopardy!” contestant brought host Alex Trebek to tears on Monday’s show.

Dhruv Gaur wrote a message to Trebek as his answer during the final Jeopardy round.

It was obviously not correct but Trebek was touched by the gesture.

“Dhruv you’re smiling. I like that. Let’s take a look at your response. Did you come up with the right one? No. ‘What is we love you Alex.’ That’s very kind of you. Thank you. (chokes up) Cost you $1,995. You’re left with $5. Okay.”

Right before Gaur’s message, Trebek had shared with them that he was re-entering treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Gaur tweeted: “When final Jeopardy came up, I could’ve tried to puzzle it together, but really, just kept thinking about Alex, and I thought he should know.”

Since announcing his diagnosis in march, Trebek has been working to make people more aware of the disease.

