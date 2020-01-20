Alexandria woman arrested in connection with crash that killed bicyclist

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 27-year-old Alexandria woman was arrested by State Police in an investigation into a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist.

Lacey Jade Jordan faces charges of negligent homicide, hit and run, careless operation and limitations on passing bicycles.

She was booked into the Rapides Parish Jail without incident.

On January 9, 2020, crash killed 50-year-old Taurus McQuarn, of Alexandria.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

