Altimus appointed to leadership team of National Association of Counties

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Administrator Bill Altimus has been named a vice chair of the Transportation Steering Committee for the National Association of Counties.

As one of a group of vice chairs that will assist the chairman, Altimus will be a part of the NACo leadership team that studies transit-rail, ports, airports and highway/highway safety subcommittees.

In 2019, Altimus was chairman of NACo’s transit-rail subcommittee.

In his appointment letter, incoming NACO president Gary W. Moore explained that Altimus was chosen “because my goal is to build a talented and committed leadership team for NACo. Now is a critical time for our nation’s counties, and your leadership in this committee is a serious commitment and responsibility.”

Moore also named Altimus a member of NACo’s arts and culture commission, programs and services standing committee and the RAC steering committee.

