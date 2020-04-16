Alzheimer’s Association offering virtual resources to caregivers

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A local non-profit is losing funding, but is still providing valuable resources to the community. The Alzheimer’s Association is projected to lose $50 million, because most of its funding comes from fundraising.

Carolyn Tillman, Development Manager for the Louisiana Chapter says she’s been working from home on March 12th.

“Most of the time I’m in the community. I’m going to businesses and going to talk.”

Right now the organization is urging congress to provide federal assistance to mid-size businesses, but they want caregivers to know virtual support groups are still available to them.

“Make sure you love on your loved ones because we could be here one day and the next minute, they’re gone. And especially those with dementia and alzheimers make sure that you are making sure that you are taking care of you so you can take care of them.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association most likely, dementia does not increase risk for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, just like dementia does not increase risk for flu. However, dementia-related behaviors, increased age and chronic health conditions that often accompany dementia may increase risk.

For example, people with dementia may forget to wash their hands or take other recommended precautions.

It is important to recognize that the elderly, those with chronic conditions of the heart and lungs or diabetes are at the highest risk for complications from COVID-19, and the flu.

Viruses like COVID-19 and the flu may worsen cognitive impairment due to dementia.

People living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia are often underdiagnosed and undertreated for viruses like influenza, and other conditions. If you become aware of flu-like symptoms in a loved one with dementia, take the person’s temperature and take the person to the doctor for assessment and treatment right away.



The Alzheimer’s association is providing a number of resources for families. Dementia Conversations: When someone shows signs of dementia, it’s time to talk is a program offering tips on how to have honest and caring conversations to address some of the most common issues.

4.21.20 at 12:30 pm or 5.28.20 at 6:00 pm

Visit alz.org/CRF to register online

For more information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

Local office 318-666-8400