Amazon delivery driver dances after finding snacks

MURFREESBORO, Tn. (CNN) – A delivery driver was recorded by a doorbell camera doing a happy dance–after finding a sweet surprise left on a family’s doorstep.

Sarah Barnes says she did a lot of Christmas shopping online this season–and wanted to give something to those delivering the goods, something to smile about.

“All of my Christmas shopping was done online and so I knew that the delivery workers were going to be working extra and coming to my house more than usual so I just wanted to put out a little something to let them know they that they’re appreciated.”

She says while a lot of drivers take a treat, none of them have responded quite like this.

A few shoulders pops and shuffles later–and this guy is back to work in his delivery truck.

Barnes hopes this inspires more people to do something for others.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.