Breaking News
State OMV offices to stay closed Tuesday after ransomware attack
Live Now
Trump impeachment hearings & analysis

Amazon launches free version of music streaming service

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC NEWS) — Amazon is launching an ad-supported free version of its music streaming service, Amazon Music.

The company is taking on Spotify, which has nearly 140 million users for its free version.

Amazon rolled out a free version of Amazon Music on Echo speakers and other Alexa devices in September.

That’s now being expanded to customers on IOS, Android and Amazon Fire products.

Amazon has paid, ad-free music plans starting at $9.99 per month.

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories