Amazon launches free version of music streaming service

(NBC NEWS) — Amazon is launching an ad-supported free version of its music streaming service, Amazon Music.

The company is taking on Spotify, which has nearly 140 million users for its free version.

Amazon rolled out a free version of Amazon Music on Echo speakers and other Alexa devices in September.

That’s now being expanded to customers on IOS, Android and Amazon Fire products.

Amazon has paid, ad-free music plans starting at $9.99 per month.

