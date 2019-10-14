AMBER Alert continues for Alabama girl kidnapped from birthday party

(NBC News) – Police in Birmingham have arrested a person of interest in connection to the kidnapping of a three-year-old girl.

Police arrested the unidentified man at a condominium complex in Center Point, Texas yesterday.

They also found and towed an SUV matching the description of a Toyota involved in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the search for three-year-old Kamille McKinney continues this morning.

Police say she was kidnapped while attending a birthday party Saturday night.

The FBI and US marshals are assisting Birmingham police with the search for the child.

They believe she is in extreme danger.

