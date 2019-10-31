AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old NC girl

SCOTLAND Co., N.C. (WSPA) — North Carolina deputies are searching for a 3-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for Allyson Nicole Oxendine.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office says Allyson turned 3 on Wednesday – the same day she went missing.

Deputies say the little girl was last seen in Laurel Hill, N.C., which is located near the South Carolina state line.

Allyson has brown hair and eyes. She’s about 3 feet tall and weighs 32 pounds. Authorities say she was last seen wearing pink pants, a purple shirt, and Croc slip-on shoes. She was with two white dogs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385 or *HP.

