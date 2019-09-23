AMBER ALERT canceled for missing Arkansas toddler

UPDATE: 12:02 P.M.

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Arkansas authorities have canceled an AMBER ALERT that was issued earlier today for a missing two-year-old girl.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Lonoke County Sheriffs Office activated the alert after D’Kaylei R’Nay Gregory was taken in Austin, Arkansas and not returned.

D’Kaylei weighs 40 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing possibly a light pink shirt and a diaper.

According to the LCSO D’Kaylei is believed to be traveling with 23-year-old Cheyenne Elizabeth Moore.

Moore stands 5′ 6″ tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and shorts.

Moore’s car is described as a silver 2003 Nissan Sentra 4-door with the Arkansas tag 176XWO.

Anyone who has information on D’Kaylei’s or Moore’s whereabouts should contact Sgt. Lynn Shepard at (501) 676-3000.