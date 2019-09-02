Amber Alert issued for Pearland teen allegedly abducted by stepfather

PEARLAND, Texas (KTSM) — A statewide Amber Alert was issued for a 15-year-old Pearland teen who was abducted by her stepfather, Pearland Police say. Pearland is located south of Houston.

Irene Alejandra Nunez, 15, was reportedly taken from her home by her 37-year-old stepfather, Keven Mauricio Caceres. Pearland Police say they were contacted around 4:30 p.m. local time regarding the abduction.

Caceres is believed to be driving a white 2013 Buick Enclave with Texas license plates MLM7190.

Nunez is described as a black female, 5’3″ tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, and flip flops. Caceres is 5’10” tall, weighing 175 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Pearland Police at 281-997-4100 or in the case of an emergency, 911.