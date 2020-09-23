Amber Alert issued for toddler believed to be in grave or immediate danger

DALLAS, Texas (KMSS/KTAL) – The Dallas Police Department has issued a local Amber Alert for a missing toddler who police believe is in grave or immediate danger.

Chasity Collins, who turned 3-years-old on Sept. 15 is three feet tall, weighs 85 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday at 2400 West Ledbetter Drive in Dallas, Texas. She was wearing a short-sleeved shirt, grey tights and no shoes.

Although the involved suspect is currently unknown, it is known that the suspect is driving a white 2009 Lincoln MKZ with black wheels on the passenger side and factory silver wheels on the driver’s side.

The Texas license plate number is JJT5997.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4268.

