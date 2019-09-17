Amber Guyger murder trial will stay in Dallas

A change of venue is denied for Amber Guyger.

The former Dallas police officer was off-duty, but in uniform when she fatally shot Botham Jean last year.

Guyger says she thought she was walking into her own unit at the south side flats apartments.

However, she mistakenly entered Jean’s place–and shot him in the torso.

Prosecutors say Guyger purposely shot Jean.

Monday — Guyger’s attorneys asked to move the trial to another nearby county in North Texas but the request was denied.

She was originally facing manslaughter, but that charge was later upgraded to murder.

Guyger was fired following an investigation into the incident.

The trial is scheduled to start later this month.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.