TEXARKANA, TX (KTAL/KMSS) – The American Red Cross and Redwater Volunteer Fire Department are teaming up to install free smoke alarms.

Sign up at the First Baptist Church-Redwater on Saturday, November 2 between 10a.m. and 4 p.m. or visit www.redcross.org/NTXAlarmRequest to request FREE Smoke Alarms for your home.

The Installation date is Saturday, November 9.

