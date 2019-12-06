American Rose Society to put on Christmas light display at the Rose Garden

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Christmas in Roseland is a participant in the Holiday Trail of Lights Tour!

It will feature thousands of twinkling lights, dozens of lighted displays, giant Christmas cards to the community, nightly entertainment, photos with Santa, rides on the Roseland express train and tons of fun for the whole family!

Christmas in Roseland is a walking event only and no carts are available.

If you want to see santa, he will be available Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays only: November 29 – December 15, 2019

Special encore nights are December 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23.

Gates are open from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The last car admitted at 9:30 p.m.

Admission/Santa photos/Roseland express:

$20 per carload or $5 per person — ages 2 and under get in free group rates are available.

Call (318) 938-5402 to make a group reservation.

Photos with Santa are $10 per photo. Santa will be there from 6 – 9 pm.

