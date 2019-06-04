‘America’s Got Talent’: More surprises in store?

by: Staff

(NBC NEWS) —  “America’s Got Talent” had a memorable start to its season last week.

Kody Lee, a blind and autistic singer, and piano player wowed the judges, the audience and millions more with a truly jaw-dropping performance.

Rookie judge Gabrielle Union gave Lee the golden buzzer, putting him directly in the live shows.

Tonight, the talent search continues, with host Terry Crews lending a hand to one of the acts.

“America’s Got Talent” airs tonight at 8 p.m. eastern, followed by “Songland” with will.i.am.

