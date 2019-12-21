Ampirical to build headquarters in Louisiana

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A company that specializes in electrical infrastructure engineering, design and construction management will build a 78,000-square-foot ( 7246-square-meter) corporate headquarters in Louisiana and consolidate its existing St. Tammany Parish locations into the new building.

The company will create 400 new jobs at the facility near Covington over the next decade, with an average annual salary of more than $85,000 including benefits, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Ampirical Solutions LLC President Matthew Saacks said recently.

Ampirical will retain 120 existing jobs, with the project generating an estimated 350 construction jobs. The Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project – which includes a $20 million capital investment – will result in 244 new indirect jobs, for a total of 644 new jobs in Southeast Louisiana.

“Ampirical is a great example of the private-sector business development we’re cultivating for a better, stronger Louisiana economy,” Edwards said. “Launched by entrepreneurs in post-Katrina Louisiana, Ampirical has developed a team of electrical engineers, 3D-design professionals, construction project managers and support staff who are building a company steeped in cutting-edge technology and service. We applaud the company’s decision to continuing growing its base here in St. Tammany Parish and Louisiana.”

Founded in Mandeville, Louisiana, in 2006, Ampirical specializes in the design and construction of electrical substations and switchyards, protective relays and controls, transmission lines, distribution lines, and related infrastructure. Customers include investor-owned utilities, municipalities, industrial plants, electrical cooperatives, and independent power producers.

LED began discussions with the company about a potential corporate headquarters project in June 2017.

Ampirical anticipates completing the three-story corporate headquarters building, at Louisiana Highway 21 and Interstate 12, at the end of 2020.