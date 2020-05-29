Amtrak to restaff customer service positions in Texarkana, Ar. and Marshall, Texas

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS)- After two years of not having a customer service rep. Amtrak will be restaffing those positions at 15 locations.

According to an Amtrak spokesman, Marc Magliari, two of the locations include Texarkana, Ar. and Marshall, Texas.

The Amtrak Chicago office released a statement saying:



“Amtrak is fulfilling a Congressional mandate to provide customer service with station agents at 15 locations across our network, including Texarkana and Marshall. “These uniformed workers will be trained to assist our customers with booking and boarding trains, including helping with unaccompanied minors, carry-on baggage, and providing information on the status of arriving and departing services. These employees will be scheduled to meet customers for all trains. Applications for these Customer Service Representative positions will be available online at jobs.Amtrak.com We will work to fill these jobs as quickly as possible, first by posting them internally.”

Marc Magliari

Public Relations Manager (Spokesman)

