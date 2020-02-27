Louisiana woman injured after Amtrak train strikes her SUV

by: WGNO Web Desk

METAIRIE, LA (WGNO) – A woman was injured after her SUV collided with an Amtrak train in south Louisiana.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened around 3 p.m. Monday near Central Ave. and Heaslip Ave. in Metairie.

Initial reports show the driver of the SUV, a 49-year-old woman, drove around the railroad crossing arms. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JPSO plans to issue the woman a citation for failure to yield.

No one on the train was injured.

