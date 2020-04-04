An unsettled weather pattern this week

Breaking News
Gov. Edwards: VP Pence confirms Louisiana will be getting more ventilators from national stockpile
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Scattered rain showers continue in the ArkLaTex. Currently, we have a stalled front drapped in the region. Temperatures south of the front are in the 60s. North of the front, temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. The rain will continue to move to the east tonight.

Sunday, we will see a much warmer afternoon. The front will fall apart on Sunday. A few showers will be possible tomorrow. Next week, we will an unsettled weather pattern develop. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatutres will continue a warm up into the 80s.

Highs for Sunday
Rainfall totals through next week

Rain chances will pick up by the end of the work week. Out west, we are watching a closed low over California and it will move to the east. Models are uncertain on the intensity and location of the low. A cold front will enter in the ArkLaTex Thursday evening into Friday. Temperatures will drop to below average standards for Saturday. Through next week, we will see rainfall totals around an inch. Although, we could see some higher totals especially by the end of the work week!

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

59° / 58°
Showers ending early
Showers ending early 40% 59° 58°

Sunday

72° / 61°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 72° 61°

Monday

79° / 68°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 79° 68°

Tuesday

83° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 83° 69°

Wednesday

87° / 69°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 87° 69°

Thursday

74° / 50°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 74° 50°

Friday

61° / 48°
Showers
Showers 40% 61° 48°

Hourly Forecast

57°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
57°

58°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
58°

59°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

60°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

60°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

59°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
60°

61°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

63°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
63°

65°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

66°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

68°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

70°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

