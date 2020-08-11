Anderson Island home suffers moderate-to-severe damages in early-afternoon fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A early-afternoon fire left an Anderson Island home with moderate to severe damages, but the home will be repairable, according to firefighters at the scene.

Just after noon, Shreveport Firefighters were dispatched to the 2900 block of West Cavett Drive for a single-story brick home on fire.

Fire Engine 11 arrived on scene within five minutes of the call, and reported heavy smoke coming from the roof and carport area of the home. The residents were not home at the time of the fire.

Crews quickly made entry into the home to extinguish the fire, which was located in the laundry room area and spread into the attic.

Nine units and 21 firefighters dispatched to the fire, which was placed under control at 12:23 p.m.

There were no injuries reported and fire investigators are working to determine a cause and origin of the fire.

The home sustained heavy fire damage to the laundry room and attic area the rest of the home received smoke and heat damage

Neighbors said the Red Cross has been called to provide aid to the family.

