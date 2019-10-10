Angry Chick-fil-A customer rams building, shot

(CNN) – Police shot and killed a man outside a Nebraska Chick-fil-a.

It began when he caused a disturbance inside the restaurant — and then he rammed it with his truck.

Authorities can’t find a motive — aside from the fact that he wasn’t happy with the food he received.

Video recorded by a customer shows this man who police identify as 48-year old Joseph Cimino causing a disturbance.

Todd Ogden, the President of the Downtown Lincoln Association, and his wife were in the restaurant.

“I tried to tackle him. He turned out to be a bigger guy than I thought. My goal was just to get him out of there. There were families in there and that’s all that I wanted to do,” said Ogden.

Ogden got him outside.

That’s when Cimino got into his pickup and rammed it into the building, and then came out carrying a stun gun.

Police say Christopher Hall — a special agent and eight-year veteran with Burlington Northern Santa Fe — was in uniform and in a marked unit in the drive-thru.

Police say hall shot Cimino in the parking lot.

He tried to perform CPR but Cimino died at the scene.

Investigators say Cimino had recently moved to lincoln and had police contacts in another state.

A search of his apartment in this Gated South Lincoln Complex revealed no immediate explanation for Cimino’s behavior.

