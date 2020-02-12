Annual public ‘Road Show’ set for Northwest LA Region

SHREVEPORT, La. – The Joint Transportation, Highways, & Public Works Committee will conduct a legislative public hearing on Wednesday, February 19 at 8:30 a.m.

The purpose of the hearing – commonly referred to as the annual DOTD Road Show – is to review highway construction priorities for the fiscal year 2020-2021 for District 4.

District 04 includes Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Red River, and Webster Parishes.

The show will be at the Independence Stadium Skybox at 3301 Pershing Blvd. Shreveport, LA 71109.

Each DOTD District will be hosting its own Road Show to allow legislators, other elected officials, DOTD representatives and the general public to discuss and obtain information about construction projects in the preliminary FY 20-21 Highway Priority Program and how those projects will affect each area of the state.



All those interested are invited to attend the Road Show and will be afforded an opportunity to express their views.



Oral testimony may be supplemented by presenting important facts and documentation in writing. Written statements and comments should be handed to the committee conducting the hearing, or mailed to the following address, postmarked within 45 calendar days following the hearing:

