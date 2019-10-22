Anonymous tip texting platform to be installed in Arkansas schools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Arkansas public and open-enrollment charter K-12 schools now have an additional tool to protect their campuses.

Through Rave Eyewitness, an anonymous tip texting platform, students, faculty and parents can now discreetly report suspicious behavior or threats to designated authorities.

Superintendent of the Greenwood School District John Ciesla said, “Early reporting of unusual or concerning behavior will prevent crises and save lives. Rave Eyewitness will keep Arkansas schools safe so we can focus on helping our children reach their potential.”

In 2018, the Arkansas School Safety Commission recommended the state create a strategy to allow for anonymous reporting of suspicious behavior or threats.

Rave Eyewitness will allow users to report bullying, harassment, violent actions, threats or unusual behavior from students who may be struggling with self-harm or severe depression. Once a tip is submitted, authorized school personnel will be notified so they can gather the information needed to dispatch appropriate authorities.

The new technology complements Rave Panic Button, which has been available to Arkansas schools since 2015.

During school emergencies, individuals can use Rave Panic Button to simultaneously connect with 9-1-1 and first responders while sending an alert to on-site staff. By using both the panic button and texting system, schools now have the resources needed to prevent incidents and ensure faster, more coordinated effective responses.

Local Education Service Cooperatives will hold training sessions on Rave Eyewitness for school districts throughout October and November.

For more information about Rave Eyewitness, please visit www.ravemobilesafety.com