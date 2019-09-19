Another hot car death, 42nd this year

Breaking News
(KOB/NBC NEWS) — A two-year-old has died after being left in a hot vehicle in Hobbs, New Mexico according to police.

Hobbs Police Chief John Ortolano said they received a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday from a woman who said she had accidentally left a child in her vehicle for several hours.

Hobbs Fire and Rescue officials declared the child dead at the scene.

