Another hot car death, 42nd this year

(KOB/NBC NEWS) — A two-year-old has died after being left in a hot vehicle in Hobbs, New Mexico according to police.

Hobbs Police Chief John Ortolano said they received a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday from a woman who said she had accidentally left a child in her vehicle for several hours.

Hobbs Fire and Rescue officials declared the child dead at the scene.

Read More: http://bit.ly/2mqjjHL

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.