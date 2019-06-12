Breaking News
Thousands without power after morning storms

Appeals court rejects challenge of Confederate court statue

Top Stories

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Confederate Statue Courthouse_1560377229687

FILE – In this Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, a statue commemorating fallen confederate soldiers stands on front of the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse in Clinton, La. An appeals court on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 rejected a request by Louisiana defendant Ronnie Anderson to have his trial moved from the courthouse with a Confederate monument […]

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana appeals court has rejected a black man’s request to move his trial to a courthouse without a Confederate monument out front.

The 2-1 decision Tuesday gave no reason for denying Ronnie Anderson’s request to move his trial from the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse in Clinton, where he faces a weapons charge after a traffic stop.

Defense attorney Niles Haymer called the statue of a Confederate soldier in the courthouse entryway “offensive, intimidating and racially insensitive.”

District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla said the defense didn’t prove prejudice, and the parish tries to ensure justice is color-blind.

The Advocate reported that the judge who rejected Anderson’s request in November said it’s “just a piece of granite,” and the American flag is the only symbol inside the courtroom.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss