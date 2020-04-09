Appellate court denies City’s bid to review over-billing water verdict

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday refused the City of Shreveport’s request to review a district court judge’s ruling that the City of Shreveport has illegally over-billed thousands of water and sewer customers and must pay them back.

The lawsuit claimed the City used a billing system that took the highest usage months to compute charges in the lowest usage months, violating the ordinance that determines how water and sewage should be billed. In addition, the suit alleged the city “rounded up” any number from five and up to the next zero, which could mean as much as 499 gallons of water not used, but billed.

Neither procedure was outlined in the City’s ordinance on water billing. In court, the City’s attorney argued that other cities did it, and the City’s software, purchased in 2007, was only able to “round-up” the numbers.

The lawsuit, which was filed in March 2017, wound its way through the court until October 2019, when Caddo District Judge Mike Pitman ruled in favor of the class-action lawsuit. The ruling meant the City of Shreveport water and sewer customers must be repaid millions of dollars.

Because the City had continued to use the illegal billing system throughout the two-and-a-half years, Jerry Harper and Anne Wilkes, attorneys who represent the 66,000 customers owed money, planned to file a motion asking for an injunction forbidding any more billing until the problem was fixed.

But the attorneys for the City asked them to wait until a mediation to establish a formula to repay water customers was held Harper and Wilkes agreed.

The mediation took place on Dec. 17 and 18, 2019, and Harper and Wilkes said were encouraged with the progress. But that all changed on Monday, Dec. 23 when they received a notice in the mail that on Dec. 17 – the first day of the mediation – the City of Shreveport was appealing Pitman’s ruling.

Since then, Harper and Wilkes have filed a number of motions in district court, continuing their fight for their thousands of clients, but the City of Shreveport has continued their fight to block them.

Monday’s refusal to review the judge’s decision opens the door a little wider for the illegally-billed customers to be repaid, but the fight is far from over. Several motions are pending, but cannot be addressed until the Louisiana Supreme Court’s orders regarding courts being closed are rescinded.

Also in December, the Shreveport City Council voted to amend the water-billing ordinance to include the formerly-illegal overbilling practice, so Shreveport customers who use even one gallon over the 500 mark will continue to pay for water they didn’t use.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.