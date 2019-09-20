Apple rolls out new ‘Arcade’

(NBC NEWS) — Apple has officially gone Hollywood.

The tech giant unveiled a new streaming video offering on Monday as part of a wider push into original content and digital services, signaling a new chapter for a company that has long focused on hardware and devices.

At a star-studded event Monday at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, the stage of the Steve Jobs Theater at times looked more like the Emmy Awards than a Silicon Valley product launch.

