AR: Little Rock teachers preparing for strike

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (CNN) – The Little Rock school district is preparing for a teacher’s strike.

The issues stem from the State Board of Education voting to no longer recognize the Little Rock teacher’s union.

The union says members are prepared to take any action necessary to negotiate a new contract which expired on Thursday.

The threat has left school leaders bracing for teachers to walk out.

But the district says classes will continue if that happens.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar