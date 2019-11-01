AR: Little Rock teachers preparing for strike

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (CNN) – The Little Rock school district is preparing for a teacher’s strike.

The issues stem from the State Board of Education voting to no longer recognize the Little Rock teacher’s union.

The union says members are prepared to take any action necessary to negotiate a new contract which expired on Thursday.

The threat has left school leaders bracing for teachers to walk out.

But the district says classes will continue if that happens.

