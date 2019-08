AR prosecutors seek death penalty in killing of 11-year-old boy

STAR CITY, Ark. (AP) — Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for an Arkansas couple if they’re found guilty of capital murder in the death of their 11-year-old son.

Kyle Hunter, the prosecuting attorney for Jefferson and Lincoln counties, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday that the penalty is justified “based on the nature of this crime.”

David Black, 38, and Mary Black, 30, were charged in June in the death of Joseph Carsello in Star City, about 60 miles southeast of Little Rock.

Prosecutors have said the boy died of multiple blunt force trauma, including injuries to his head, and that the Blacks acknowledged hitting the boy in the face “with their hands for back-talking.”

They say the couple also reported the boy had fallen and hit his head on a toolbox.

In June the couple denied killing the boy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.