AR: Students plan sick out to support teachers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (CNN) – More than 3,000 students did not show up to school in Arkansas Wednesday–in a show of support for teachers.

The protest in the wake of the state board of education’s decision to no longer recognize the little rock teacher’s union.

Dozen’s of Little Rock students called in sick Wednesday – protesting in support of LRSD and its teachers.

“None of us want to be here. None of us should be here,” said Milo Williams Thompson, student.

But they showed up anyway – outside Governor Asa Hutchinson’s office – asking for a meeting.

After an hour – his staff announced it wouldn’t happen.

“You all know he is avoiding us. he didn’t just happen to not be in his office at this moment. He knew we were coming, and he is hiding,” said Thompson.

Even though the governor didn’t meet with the group Wednesday afternoon, an LRSD fourth-grader, wanted to pass along a message.

“I wanted to say help our teachers because they’re working harder and harder each day because they give us an education on what we need and how we do it. and they teach us how to be smart in life so we can get a better life and a better education,” says student James Collins.

Governor Hutchinson’s staff did say that they would attempt to set up a meeting with the governor and those students at a later time.

