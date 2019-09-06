Arcade upgrades: Fun goes high tech

(NBC News) — Craft beer and axe-throwing might be the new ‘dinner and a movie’.

Millennials are flocking to new entertainment concepts popping up across the country.

Coliseum V is one of those, gearing up for its grand opening in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I think people want a social, interactive experience,” says creator Philip McHugh.

Coliseum V offers archery tag, laser tag, and more virtual reality games.

The experience is open to all ages, but with 72 pour-your-own taps, the 21 and older crowd is expected to be the main audience.

VR arcades are already mainstream in other countries, and the industry is expected to grow by $8 billion in the United States by 2020.

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.