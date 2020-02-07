Argument leads to shots fired outside Shreveport business, search underway for suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An argument during a cell phone exchange leads to shots fired outside of a Shreveport business.

The incident happened shortly before10 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Auto Zone in the 2700 block of W. 70th St.

According to Shreveport Police, a man arrived to sell a cell phone and when the person who showed up to buy it noticed he had fake money, he decided not to go through with the deal.

The man who was trying to sell the phone got angry, went to his car, pulled out a gun and started firing at the other person.

The man accused of firing the shots drove away in a silver car.

Detectives said there were no injuries and they are currently searching for the suspect.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.