Arkansas: Boil advisory issued for parts of Little River County

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for residents of Little River County, Ark., who live in the area north and west of 2501 Highway 32 West (Wallace Pump Station), due to a loss of water pressure caused by a broken water main.

All affected customers are advised the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use.

All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water should be used for making ice. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the issue has been resolved, an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system and a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink.

Any questions may be addressed to Brandon Walraven at (870) 571-7303.

