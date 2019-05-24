Arkansas braces for major flooding on Arkansas River

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Areas along the Arkansas River in Arkansas are bracing for near-record flooding because of a deluge of water heading into the state from Oklahoma.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Little Rock says water speeds could be up to seven times faster than normal because of the water moving downstream from Oklahoma. A small craft advisory is in effect warning boaters of the dangerously strong currents.

The Corps says some parks along the river will be closed and campers will be told to leave because of the flooding risk.

Forecasters say major flooding of the Arkansas River is expected, beginning this weekend in western Arkansas.

