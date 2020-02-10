Arkansas brides scramble after wedding venue closes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (CNN) – Some couples in Arkansas are scrambling to find a new wedding location.

That’s after Noah’s Event Venue closed abruptly in Little Rock.

The couples say they didn’t even find out through Noah’s.

Instead, they learned about the closing on social media.

Nearly 200 guests are expected to attend Tonya and Clarence’s wedding – but just weeks away from their big day – Noah’s Event Venue abruptly shut its doors.

“Our wedding is the 22nd, two weeks away,” said Tonya.

Wedding planner Kimberly Jenkins has four brides – who also paid in full to hold a reception at Noah’s.

“One bride hyperventilated. she literally had to leave work today,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins tells KATV – while she’s quickly working with other venues to rectify this mess – it’s not just Noah’s and the brides that are now affected.

“That trickles down to all of these businesses, so those are expenses that has been paid out in advance, so now you have to go back to these vendors and say are you available for this other day that we’re now looking at, and, if they’re not, then now that affects them too financially.”

And, when KATV attempted to speak with someone at Noah’s – the doors were locked.

The corporation and attorneys associated with the owner didn’t return requests for comment by deadline.

The venue also hosts events like church on Sundays.

So, its closure could have a broader effect on the community.

