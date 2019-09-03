Arkansas college student says she was raped in dorm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — University of Arkansas police say they’re investigating after a 19-year-old student said she was raped by a man she did not know who entered her campus dormitory in Fayetteville.

Capt. Gary Crain said the woman called early Monday morning to say the sexual assault happened inside a room at Holcombe Hall.

The university alerted students of the incident shortly after the call came in with a text, phone call, and email.

Crain said police are conducting interviews and will be reviewing any video that’s available.

According to the university’s website, Holcombe Hall is a coed dormitory. Campus residence halls require a special fob or key for building entry.

The university says counselors at the campus health center are being made available.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

