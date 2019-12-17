Arkansas community reaches signatures for incorporation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – A lakeside community in Arkansas received enough signatures to become an incorporated city.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported law changes in population limits has allowed Holiday Island to incorporate through a ballot initiative. After the signatures are verified, the petition will go to county judge Sam Barr who will schedule a public hearing on the matter.

Incorporation would allow Holiday Island to be able to enforce its own codes and receive state money from taxes to maintain streets and roads.

