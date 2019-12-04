Flu deaths in Arkansas climb to 6

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Flu deaths in Arkansas have now climbed to six.

That’s according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s flu report released on Tuesday.

The report provides information on flu activity in the state. The report also compares influenza-like-illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S.

• Since September 29, 2019, 1,881 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 200 positive tests reported this week. Please note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.

• Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types, 59 percent were influenza A, and 41 percent were influenza B.

• There were 28 positive PCR flu tests from private labs this week: 13 tested positive for influenza A, 14 tested positive for influenza B and 1 tested positive for both A and B. At the ADH lab, 1 tested positive for influenza B subtype Victoria; no samples tested negative for influenza this week.

• The average school absenteeism rate last week was 11.2 percent among public schools. Most major public schools were out last week for the holidays.

• To date, 6 influenza-related deaths have been reported in Arkansas this flu season. CDC has reported a total of 5 pediatric deaths nationwide this season.

• To date, no nursing homes in Arkansas have reported influenza outbreaks.

