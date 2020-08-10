Arkansas family says another casket was buried on top of a loved one’s

MALVERN, Ark.— An Arkansas family is questioning what happened at a Malvern cemetery after they say another casket was buried on top of their loved one.

For five years, Sheila Collins says she has gone to the same grave at Paradise Memorial Gardens to be with her late husband, Keith Collins, who died from cancer.

Collins says she was shocked when she showed up in late July to find her husband’s headstone removed and fresh dirt over the plot.

“It’s like living it all over again,” said Shayla Collins. “I would come out here on my lunch break at times, come back when I got off work– that’s why she can’t tell me that man wasn’t here. I know he was.”

Collins says her family called the cemetery’s owner dozens of times. She says she was told the grave site was empty and her husband is somewhere else in the cemetery.

“He’s out here, that’s what she told me. He’s out here? Where is he? Is he under this man, this person? Where is he?” Collins questioned.

Collins says she knows her husband is buried in the spot because she was at the cemetery five years ago when the family laid him to rest.

We reached out to the owner multiple times through the phone number posted on the cemetery’s entrance. We did not hear back.

“It was just wrong, wrong, and she needs to make it right,” Collins said.

She says she will keep pressing for answers so her husband can rest in peace. Collins says she is planning on taking legal action.