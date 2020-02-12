Arkansas flu death toll rises to 46 this flu season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas flu deaths have made a big jump, increasing to 46 for the 2019-2020 season.

Since September 29, 2019, 20,560 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 2,400 positive tests reported this week. Please note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.

Report key points:

The average school absenteeism rate last week was 8.4 percent among public schools. As of February 11, 2020, ADH is aware of 36 schools/districts that closed briefly due to the flu this season.

• To date, 46 influenza-related deaths have been reported in Arkansas this flu season, one of them was a pediatric death. CDC estimates a total of 12,000 flu deaths have occurred nationwide including 78 pediatric deaths reported this season.

• Since September 29, 2019, 6 facilities including 4 nursing homes have reported influenza outbreaks.

• Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and influenza (P&I) remains below the epidemic threshold this week.

• For Week 5, the geographic spread of influenza was reported as widespread in Puerto Rico and 48 states, and regional in 2 states. The District of Columbia reported local activity, the U.S. Virgin Islands reported sporadic activity, and Guam did not report.

• You can report flu year-round and view the weekly influenza report during the influenza season at: http://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/influenza.You can also access the reporting website directly at: https://FluReport.ADH.Arkansas.gov.

The full report can be found below:

