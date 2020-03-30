Arkansas gets a ‘D’ in social distancing

Breaking News
by: Heath Higgs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is near the bottom of its class when it comes to social distancing.

According to data provided by Unacast.com, the state rates a ‘D’ for reducing overall distance-traveled, indicating little changes in activity since before the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Using cellular GPS data to track the change in average distance traveled from pre-COVID-19 days to recently, the site determined a “Social Distancing” score for each state and county, ranking them as follows:

  • A: >40% decrease
  • B: 30-40% decrease
  • C: 20-30% decrease
  • D: 10-20% decrease
  • F: <10% decrease or increase

Arkansas has recorded a 13 percent decrease according to Unacast on Monday, placing the state in the bottom five nationwide.

Unacast also included changes in total distance traveled, time spent around the house, and activity clusters in its ratings.

The best-performing counties in the state include:

  • Montgomery – B
  • Fulton – B
  • Bradley – B
  • Perry – B
  • Benton – C

The bottom-five counties in Arkansas for social distancing:

  • Crittenden – F
  • Mississippi – F
  • St. Francis – F
  • Monroe – F
  • Clark – F

For more on how Arkansas and other states performed, check out the full report at https://www.unacast.com/covid19/social-distancing-scoreboard.

