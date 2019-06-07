Breaking News
Thousands without power after morning storms

Arkansas Governor requests disaster declaration for flooding

Top Stories

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Spring_Flooding_Arkansas_13793-159532.jpg55217878

The Arkansas River floods the area near the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith, Ark., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor has asked President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster for eight counties that have been hit by historic flooding along the Arkansas River.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson asked Trump in a letter dated Thursday to declare a disaster for Conway, Crawford, Faulkner, Jefferson, Perry, Pulaski, Sebastian and Yell counties. Hutchinson wrote that preliminary assessments estimate more than $27 million is needed for temporary housing, repair, replacement housing and other needs in those counties.

Hutchinson’s office said an estimated $8.5 million is needed for debris removal and emergency protective measures for state and local governments, and that the state expected additional infrastructure losses to exceed $100 million. More than 857 homes suffered major damage or were destroyed in the counties.

The request is for individual and public assistance.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

95° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 95° 74°

Thursday

96° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 96° 77°

Friday

95° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 77°

Saturday

93° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 76°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Monday

85° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 72°

Tuesday

86° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
76°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

93°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
93°

93°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
93°

92°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
92°

90°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
90°

87°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
87°

83°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
83°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
82°

78°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
78°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
77°

76°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
75°

78°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
78°

Your Weather Authority Forecast

More Weather

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather Headlines

Weather Blog

More Futurecast
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss