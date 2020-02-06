Arkansas lawmaker, candidate say they were threatened

FILE- In this file photo from March 19, 2015, Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, asks a question during a meeting of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Little Rock Police are investigating after an Arkansas lawmaker and a legislative candidate said they were harassed following a fundraiser and heard what they believe was a gunshot. State Rep. Vivian Flowers and Ryan Davis told police the incident occurred Monday night in a Little Rock neighborhood. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock Police are investigating after an Arkansas lawmaker and a legislative candidate said they were harassed following a fundraiser and heard what they believe was a gunshot.

State Rep. Vivian Flowers and Ryan Davis told police the incident occurred Monday night in a Little Rock neighborhood.

Flowers and Davis are black. They say one white resident told them to leave while they were talking in the street and that a white woman from another house told them to “drop dead.”

They also say they heard a loud bang. Police say they didn’t find any shell casings in the area.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.