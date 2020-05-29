Arkansas man killed in Webster Parish crash

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Crash generic_1502710733307.jpg

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say an Arkansas man was killed in a crash Thursday night in Webster Parish.

It happened on Louisiana Highway 159 north of Louisiana Highway 2.

Troopers say the crash claimed the life of 40-year-old Adam Kennedy of Crossett, Arkansas.

Troopers say Kennedy was driving a 2013 Freightliner truck pulling a flatbed trailer northbound on Louisiana Highway 159. According to witnesses and the crash scene investigation, Kennedy’s vehicle gradually drifted off the left side of the highway and continued traveling in a ditch until it hit a tree.

Kennedy, who was wearing a seatbelt, died as a result of the crash.

Troopers say impairment is not a suspected factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss