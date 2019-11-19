Arkansas man sentenced in threat to shoot up high school

This handout photo provided by the Faulkner County (Ark) Sheriff’s Office shows Daniel Croslin. Circuit Judge Charles Clawson sentenced 20-year-old Daniel Croslin on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, to seven years in prison for devising a plan to shoot up a school. (Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — A former high school student in Arkansas has been sentenced to seven years in prison for devising a plan to shoot up a school.

Circuit Judge Charles Clawson sentenced 20-year-old Daniel Croslin on Friday. Croslin pleaded guilty to making a terrorist threat in September.

Croslin made plans to shoot up Conway High School on the 20th anniversary of the Columbine massacre. Croslin was 19 when he told a counselor that he was bullied in school and wanted to get revenge, court documents show.

Police found Croslin’s notes that included a diagram of the school and evidence that he recruited friends asking them to help him buy an assault rifle and items needed for a pipe bomb. He was described as seeking attention, even if negative, according to court documents.

Clawson said he found clinical psychologist’s Hugo B. Morais testimony last week to be concerning. Morais testified that Croslin showed signs of malingering, which is exaggerating physical or psychological symptoms. Clawson also found the level of planning put into creating detailed diagrams of Conway High School to be alarming.

“It’s my judgment these are serious issues that require the court to take serious action,” Clawson said.

Before the hearing, prosecutor Hugh Finkelstein wrote a letter to the judge requesting Croslin receive a 15-year sentence accompanied by a 15-year suspended sentence. He also included a list of the 125 school shootings that have occurred following the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre that left 28 dead and two injured.

“I will stop here at Sandy Hook Elementary because even though there are dozens of other school shootings that occurred before this event, this is where most of the country took notice of these atrocities,” Finkelstein said in the note. “It should be noted, however, that Faulkner County was well aware of school shootings long before Sandy Hook. On October 26, 2008, two students were murdered, and another person was wounded at the University of Central Arkansas.”

The seven-year sentence also carries a two-year suspended sentence upon Croslin’s release from prison.

Finkelstein said they are lucky the professionals who encountered Croslin took his threats seriously.