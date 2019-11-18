Arkansas man sentenced in threat to shoot up high school

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — A former high school student in Arkansas has been sentenced to seven years in prison for devising a plan to shoot up a school.

Circuit Judge Charles Clawson sentenced 20-year-old Daniel Croslin on Friday. Croslin pleaded guilty to making a terrorist threat in September.

Court documents show Croslin made plans to shoot up Conway High School on the 20th anniversary of the Columbine massacre.

Croslin was 19 when he told a counselor that he was bullied in school and wanted to get revenge.

Police found Croslin’s notes that included a diagram of the school and evidence that he recruited friends to help him buy an assault rifle and item needed for a pipe bomb.

Prosecutor Hugh Finkelstein says they are lucky the professionals who encountered Croslin took his threats seriously.

