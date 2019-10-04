Arkansas paper mill reducing capacity, cutting 79 jobs

An approximately 700-year-old redwood stump sits next to a road on land owned by Pacific Lumber Co. near Freshwaters, Calif., Wednesday, March 3, 1999. The tree was cut last fall. The Headwaters Forest, once owned by Pacific Lumber Co., is finally in public hands under a $480 million agreement. The company agreed to turn over the majestic redwoods just before the midnight deadline, Monday, March 1.(AP Photo/Susan Ragan)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A paper mill in southwest Arkansas is reducing its capacity and cutting 79 jobs.

South Carolina-based Domtar Corp. announced Thursday that it was permanently shutting down one of its paper machines at its facility in Ashdown. The company says that it will continue to operate one paper machine and employ approximately 725 people at the facility.

The company says the mill also operates one of the world’s largest fluff pulp machines.

The company also announced it was shutting down a paper machine at its mill in Port Huron, Michigan, a move the company says will affect 22 employees. Ashdown’s machine closure will be effective immediately, and Port Huron’s will take effect mid-November.

